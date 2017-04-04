Mel B Accuses Ex Of Calling Her A ‘F–king Monkey’ In Explosive Restraining Order: See Docs

REX/Shutterstock

Mel B filed a graphic and disturbing restraining order against her estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte on April 4. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY obtained the official court docs, where she alleged that he told her to ‘die’ and physically beat her for years. Read the full docs here.

Just two weeks after filing for divorce, from Stephen Belafonte, 41, Mel B, 41, has filed a restraining order against him with claims that he physically and verbally abused her, forced her into 3-way sex, and cheated on her throughout their 10-year marriage. See the official court docs in our gallery above.

In one July 2012 instance, Mel claimed that after she took a brutal beating from Stephen — which allegedly left her lip split and her face swollen — he reportedly threatened that if she told anyone, he would ruin her career, take the children and destroy her life. She claimed that he then called her a “f–king’ monkey,” told her she was “dumb,” and then referred to her as a “derelict.” This is disgusting.

My baby boo @stephenthinks11 we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger,you loved me before I even new how to really love myself,you are my world honey and let's not forget you are abit of a dickhead too xxxx #tenyearsmarried #fightfortheineyoulove #theysaiditwouldntlast #bitcheswishtheyhadthis #nowtalkaboutme A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

In another instance, just one month later [August 2012], Mel alleged that Stephen punched her with a closed fist and pushed her face into the carpet, where she then had to be treated for rug burns to her face. Mel then claimed that Stephen made her pay for her own medical treatment in cash so it couldn’t be traced and then tweet out that she had accidentally injured herself. The singer also claimed that Stephen had forced her into sex with other women.

On April 3, a judge ordered Stephen to leave the pair’s Hollywood Hills home. When he went to pack up his belongings, TMZ caught up with Stephen, where he denied Mel’s claims and sarcastically brushed them off. You can watch his response, right here.

Stephen was actually accused of allegedly beating Mel back in 2014. When she was mysteriously hospitalized for stomach pains, fans began to question if there was something going on within their marriage. Why? — She showed up to the X-Factor finale soon after her hospitalization, covered in bruises. And, the photos of her bruises are in her restraining order, which you can see in our gallery above. At the time, Stephen actually took notice to the allegations that he had hit his wife and tweeted that it was untrue.

Mel and Stephen married in 2007 and share one child together — a daughter, Madison Brown Belfonte, 5. When Mel filed for divorce from Stephen in March 2017, she allegedly asked for joint and physical custody of their daughter, requested “to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support.” She also reportedly listed the date of their separation as, Dec. 28, 2016.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Mel B's claims?

