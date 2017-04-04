Mama June’s Jeans Fall Down Revealing Butt Crack After Dropping Nearly 300Lbs

Courtesy of TMZ

Mama June has wowed the world with her absolutely amazing weight loss transformation. Now she just needs to update her wardrobe to match her tiny new bod, seeing as she was recently caught with her pants falling down!

June “Mama June” Shannon, 37, has reportedly dropped nearly 300 lbs. and documented her entire weight loss journey on her new hit show From Not to Hot. And while we’re totally happy for her now that she’s claiming to be wearing size 4 jeans, we think she might actually need to get an even smaller pair. Why? She was caught revealing her butt crack when her pants were falling down on April 3 in New York City!

While the incident was pretty funny, we know Mama June has definitely been through a lot to get to where she is and we are so proud of her. After all, she underwent several painful plastic surgeries and in the video above appears to be in pain while walking around the city.

If you look closely you can also see that her feet appear to be swollen and puffy, and we’re not sure exactly what’s causing that. Perhaps it’s a side effect from the surgery, in which case we really hope she feels better soon!

The mother of four has worked really hard to get the revenge body she wanted once she found out her ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, 45, was getting married. So June you go ahead and be proud of your new body, just make sure you pick up some jeans that fit a little better. Don’t want to be showing off the goods to just anybody!

