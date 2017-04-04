Kylie Jenner Sings Tyga’s New Songs After Split — Missing Him Already? Watch

Courtesy of Snapchat

Uh oh! It looks like Kylie Jenner might be rethinking her breakup with Tyga, because he’s definitely on her mind. You’ve got to see the video of her singing along to his new songs via Snapchat.

Is it every REALLY over between Kylie Jenner and Tyga? The 19-year-old reality star has called it quits AGAIN with her 27-year-old rapper boyfriend, but their roller coaster romance might be coming back around. Even though he moved out of her Hidden Hills mansion and got a bachelor pad in the Hollywood Hills, Kylizzle still has him on her mind. The social media lover posted a Snapchat video Apr. 3 lip synching along to two new songs he dropped on Soundcloud earlier in the day.

Either she’s really good at memorizing lyrics fast or she was around him when he was recording the tunes “Act Ghetto” and “100s,” because Ky already knows all the words! She’s seen driving in one of her luxury vehicles while mouthing along with her enviable plump lips, giving sultry stares into the camera while briefly taking her eye off the road. She looks gorgeous as usual, with her pin-straight dark locks and flawless makeup. If she’s trying to send Tyga a message, Ky is certainly reminding him what he is missing!

Kylie Jenner via Snapchat: (kylizzlemynizzl) pic.twitter.com/k2JUuwCnoY — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) April 4, 2017

Kylie Jenner via Snapchat: #2 (kylizzlemynizzl) pic.twitter.com/Zi3hGTCLbx — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) April 4, 2017

Kylie and Tyga are known for their breakups and make ups, but this time around it was starting to feel like this was really the end for the couple. He’s been completely absent from her Instagram account for six weeks and hasn’t been seen on her Snapchat in over a month. The rapper has been reportedly throwing wild parties at his new place and living it up like a single man, so maybe this is Ky’s way of reminding him that she still has the feels for him, even if they aren’t together at the moment.

