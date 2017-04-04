Should You Get Lash Extensions Like Kylie Jenner? I Did & They Were Life Changing

Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner always has gorgeous, long, dark lashes. Even though she is naturally pretty, she gets a little help in the lash department thanks to extensions — I’ve gotten them and they are life changing — see if you should get lash extensions below!

Kylie Jenner has been going to Star Lashes in Sherman Oaks, California for about 2 years.

She gets eyelash extensions, which are semi-permanent lashes that give you length, volume and definition. They are individually glued to your natural lashes — and make a huge difference in your appearance.

I got lash extensions for the first time in June 2016. I was very nervous since I have pretty sensitive eyes but I heard Clem at Envious Lashes was the best — she has worked on Mary J. Blige and Naomi Campbell.

For about 90 minutes, you lay with your eyes closed as hundreds of individual lashes are applied. Time honestly goes by pretty fast, because Clemmy is really fun and funny, and she plays good music in her 5th Avenue NYC location.

The difference is immediate and insane. All of a sudden, you look like you are wearing the best mascara that ever existed AND eyeliner. You can’t get the lashes wet for two days post-application to ensure the glue cures. This wasn’t a problem — I just used makeup removing wipes instead of washing my face and didn’t wash my hair (thanks dry shampoo).

The difference is so dramatic — and the best part is that it saves so much time. I didn’t wear any eye makeup AT ALL and people were complimenting me daily on my “eye makeup.” PLUS, I didn’t have to spend time at night rubbing and tugging off waterproof liner and mascara — meaning less stress on the delicate eye area.

Eyelash extensions are becoming more and more common. They don’t last forever, though. Experts recommend “refills” every 2 weeks. This takes less time than getting lash extensions from scratch — around 45 minutes.

But they are perfect for a special occasion like a wedding or a beach vacation — you won’t have to wear any makeup but you’ll look totally glam and gorgeous. Read more about my experience with lash extensions here!

HollywoodLifers, would you try Kylie Jenner’s lash extensions?

