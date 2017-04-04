Kim & Khloe Kardashian Battling Over Kylie’s Dysfunctional Relationship With Tyga

Uh oh! Kylie Jenner’s on-again, off-again relationship with Tyga has become a bone of contention among her family! Some of her sisters think her rapper bf needs to go, and others think she should fight for her love! Find out who’s on which team, here.

Kylie Jenner, 19, and her longtime boyfriend Tyga, 27, have reportedly broken up AGAIN, and of course everyone in her family has something to say about it! While Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kris Jenner, 61, think Kylie needs to move on, Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 32, are pushing Kylizzle to take him back!

“There’s serious drama between the sisters over Kylie & Tyga,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “While Kim and Kris are in Kylie’s ear telling her to dump him, Khloe and Kourtney are telling her to make it work!”

Now, their lobbying is getting a little bit tense. “Kim and Kris don’t think Kylie should listen to her other sisters, and point out that Khloe’s relationships don’t last longer than 6 months and that Kourt and Scott [Disick] are a hot mess of a couple.” Ouch!

“Khloe and Kourtney feel a little salty about that shade but are telling Kylie that when it comes to love, logic doesn’t stand a chance,” the source continued. “No doubt Kourtney and Scott love one another and it’s obvious. They’ll always be together and their situation works for them! Khloe is having the time of her life with Tristan Thompson and they’re making it work. Everyone wants Kylie to be happy and whether she wants to stay with T is ultimately her decision.”

Though reports claim Tyga and Kylie are currently on the outs, the youngest of the Kardashian Klan posted a video to Snapchat on April 3 where she’s lip-syncing to her ex bf’s new song. So maybe they’re not over for good!

