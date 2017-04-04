Khloe Kardashian Proud Of Tristan Thompson For Standing Up To LeBron James

Courtesy of Instagram

HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe Kardashian could not be more thrilled with how her beau Tristan Thompson handled his beef with LeBron James on the court!

“Khloe [Kardashian] saw LeBron [James] go ham on Tristan [Thompson] and, naturally, she didn’t like it,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of how the 32-year-old reality TV star felt about LeBron, 32, attacking her beau Tristan, 26. “TT’s family now and when you mess with him, you mess with her!”

During the April 2 Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Indiana Pacers LeBron flipped out on Tristan after he thought he was responsible for letting Pacers player Paul George, 26, score 16 consecutive points for the opposing team.

“She’s glad he stood up and held his own against LeBron,” the source continued. “She’s sick of LeBron getting all the glory when the Cavs win and how it’s never his fault, or how he needs help, when they lose. She can certainly relate to being in the shadows of a certain sister of hers, so she understands Tristan’s pain.”

“She encouraged TT and Bron to work it out and get on the same page because not only are they teammates, they’re also brothers,” the insider added. “Khloe knows how much they love one another on and off the court and she knows they’ll be back to being 💯 again.”

We’re sure they are already well on their way, seeing as LeBron already apologized for his outburst. “I had the right intentions in my mind, but wrong intentions came out of my mouth, so I take full responsibility for that as leader of the team,” he said during an interview after the game. “You know, I could be a lot better and be able to keep that in-house, in the locker room, and when we’re watching films.”

