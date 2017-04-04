Kendall Jenner is Pepsi’s newest spokesperson, and her brand new short film for the soda brand is here! In the clip, Kendall celebrate’s Pepsis ‘Live For Now’ motto, inspiring viewers to let nothing hold them back. Watch the full commercial here!

Pepsi’s newest short film Jump In is all about living in the moment and following your dreams, so who better to star than the brand’s newest spokesperson, Kendall Jenner?! In the short film, Kendall is in the middle of a modeling shoot when she sees a huge group of people walking down a city street, holding up signs with smiles on their faces. Eventually, the 21-year-old decides to rip off her photo shoot hair and makeup and join the crowd. There are cops patrolling the streets for safety purposes, and although they initially appear stone-faced, Kendall gets them to change their tune by offering up a Pepsi, uniting everyone.

“I am thrilled to join the legendary roster of icons who have represented their generations and worked with Pepsi,” Kendall said in a statement. “To me, Pepsi is more than just a beverage — it registers as a pop culture icon and a lifestyle that shares a voice with the generation of today. The spirit of Pepsi — living in the ‘now moment — is one that I believe in. I make a conscious effort in my every day live and travels to enjoy every experience of today.”

Throughout the commercial, which features “multiple lives, stories and emotional connections that show passion, joy, unbound and uninhibited moments,” Skip Marley’s song “Lion” plays in the background. Kendall joins a list of well-known Pepsi spokespeople that includes Britney Spears, Beyonce, Christina Aguilera and many more.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall’s Pepsi commercial? Did it inspire you to follow your passion like Kendall?