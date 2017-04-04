Kendall Jenner: Fans Furious Model’s Pepsi Ad Is Using Resistance Protests To Sell Soda

Kendall Jenner and Pepsi have come under fire for a new ad that features the model assisting a crowd of protesters by simply giving a Pepsi to a police officer. See how Kendall and Pepsi are being torn apart on Twitter!

There are many different ways to sell soda, but having Kendall Jenner, 21, try to address serious problems like the Black Lives Matter and Resistance movements with a can of Pepsi is not one of them. Twitter has erupted with criticism over a new Pepsi ad featuring Kendall that makes it seem like the company is trying to capitalize on the current political crisis to sell soda — all the while not realizing how incredibly offensive it is, especially to people of color.

The two-and-a-half-minute ad shows the young model joining a crowd of protesters after she notices them pass by a photo shoot she’s doing on the street. Kendall ends up picking up a can of Pepsi and approaching a line of police officers who are monitoring the march. She gives the soda to one of the cops and suddenly everyone cheers and the police smile.

Critics on Twitter were quick to point out that this image made it seem like all we need to solve police brutality, racism, as well as several other problems in our nation, is a can of Pepsi.

“‘I’ve been to the mountaintop, there’s a Pepsi machine,'” one Twitter user captioned a pic of Martin Luther King Jr. giving a speech. “New Kendall Pepsi ad should have a disclaimer: ‘Rich white girl on closed course. Do not try this at home,'” tweeted another, implying that the fact that Kendall is a white girl interacting with police officers during a protest made the ad all the more racist.

pepsi released that ad like pic.twitter.com/2jkHYZuD1S — audrey-wan kenobi 👑 (@hipstrparamedic) April 4, 2017

"I've been to the mountaintop, there's a Pepsi machine" pic.twitter.com/40vV6HjeEF — Charles J. Moore (@charles270) April 4, 2017

The most astonishing about this Pepsi commercial to me is how many people had to say "oh yeah this is a good idea, totally fine" — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 4, 2017

Pepsi's advertising meeting to the executive board tomorrow pic.twitter.com/dwaWFrXY68 — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) April 4, 2017

New Kendall Pepsi ad should have a disclaimer:

"Rich white girl on closed course. Do not try this at home." — Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) April 4, 2017

*Hitler throws the Jews in concentration camps*

*Kendall hands him an ice cold Pepsi*

*WWII immediately ends* — Cherchez La Femme (@FrankieVtotheD) April 4, 2017

While we know that both Kendall and Pepsi probably did not intend to offend anyone with the new ad, it might be a good idea to steer clear of the political stuff when promoting something that has nothing to do with politics, like soda.

