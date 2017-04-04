Kate Middleton Is The Red Dress Emoji: How She Mastered The Tea-Length Dress

REX/Shutterstock

Lady in red! Kate Middleton commanded our attention as she stepped out in a stunning tea-length dress, showing off the right way to rock the tricky length — and you should totally try it for your next affair: here’s why.

Kate Middleton, 35, is the red dress emoji and we couldn’t be more obsessed with her look. Red dress? Check. Brown blowout? Check. Signature wave? Check. All jokes aside, Kate has been on a seriously stellar style roll and her latest look is proof of that as the Duchess turned heads in a stunning Marchesa Notte tea-length dress that served up serious princess vibes — and it was an amazing choice for the stylish royal! She matched the red carpet as she arrived at the opening night royal gala for the performance of 42nd Street at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London on Apr. 4. The event was in support of the East Anglia Children’s Hospice.

From new silhouettes to prints and a slew of bold hues, Kate’s style has been better than ever. Here, she experimented with a tea-length silhouette, a look we aren’t used to seeing on the Duchess. When it comes to black-tie affairs and cocktail parties, Kate often opts for form-fitting silhouettes and sweeping gowns — but her latest look

Kate infused a trendy vibe into her wardrobe with one of the hottest accessory trends of the season — tassel earrings! She sported a red pair of Kate Spade New York earrings that matched her dress perfectly, keeping the rest of her accessories to a minimum — a smart choice, since her dress was so intricate. If you loved her statement bling, you’ll be thrilled to know the earrings are currently available and they’re under $100. Leave it to Kate to pair mix a high fashion frock with an attainable accessory.

If you want to pull off a pretty tea-length dress like Kate, we recommend pairing the style with a statement pump or ankle-strap sandal — elongate your frame with a dainty shoe. A tea-length dress is a great alternative for a gown.

Do you agree? What did you think of Kate’s radiant red moment? Did you love her look as much as we did?

