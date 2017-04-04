Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner Engaged After 5 Years? — Exciting New Report

REX/Shutterstock

Here comes the bride? Well, Joshua Kushner has allegedly proposed to Karlie Kloss, according to a new report on April 4, and fans are freaking out! Could the adorable couple be planning a secret wedding? Get the scoop!

Karlie Kloss, 24, and Joshua Kushner, 31, are allegedly getting ready to walk down the aisle, according to Page Six, April 4, who claimed that Joshua’s already popped the question! The site didn’t divulge anymore details, other than, Joshua’s “head over heels” for Karlie.

But, there’s one giant hole in this rumor… A rep from Karlie’s team told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that these engagement reports “are completely untrue.” So, let’s pump the breaks on this rumor. Although the two are dating, they haven’t taken that next step.

The adorable couple — who celebrated their fourth anniversary together on June 6, 2016 — usually remain tight-lipped about their relationship. However, Karlie will grace us with an Instagram photo from time to time; like the one below, where she gave her romance with the tech genius a lovely shoutout.

four years ago today I met my best friend ⭐️🌙 I love you more everyday. A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jun 8, 2016 at 9:11am PDT

Fans of the discrete couple were shocked when Karlie actually spoke out about her romance with Joshua in Feb. 2017. The model said that she was “definitely not planning on falling in love,” to OK! Magazine, Australia, but “that’s the thing about it – you can’t anticipate or plan it.” SO cute!

Joshua is actually the brother of Jared Kushner, 36 — Ivanka Trump‘s husband, and Senior Advisor to President Donald Trump, 70. Although he tends to lay low most of the time, it’s only because he’s submerged in the tech world. Joshua is a Harvard grad turned investor who is the founder and managing partner of the investment firm, Thrive Capital. He is also the co-founder of Oscar Health.

Despite his family ties, Joshua has reportedly been a lifelong democrat, and he even attended the Women’s March in Jan. 2017. While Joshua has yet to speak out on his political views since Trump took office in Nov. 2016, he did post a photo with his brother, Jared, inside the White House, soon after he attended the Women’s March. So, if the brothers are on opposite ends of the fence, that hasn’t seemed to hinder their relationship. All we do know is, Karlie, you did good, girl!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Joshua should pop the question for real?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.