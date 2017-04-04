‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Disses Co-Stars: They’re Not Invited To My Wedding

Courtesy of Instagram

If Jenelle Evans is going to have a drama-free wedding, then she can’t invite her ‘Teen Mom 2’ co-stars! Jenelle revealed in a new interview that she’s not letting any of her co-stars come to her wedding to David Eason, and that’s final!

When it comes to her marriage, Jenelle Evans, 25, wants to start life with David Eason off on the right foot. That means no negative energy whatsoever at her wedding. As devoted Teen Mom 2 fans know, things aren’t usually all sunshine and roses on the drama-filled reality show, so that means the other girls aren’t getting invites to her big day.

Jenelle revealed in an interview with E! News that “I just want it to be the people I’m closest with. And I’m not too close of friends with any of them.” So, that means that Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Leah Messer will just have to hear about the big day on the next season of Teen Mom 2! Jenelle doubled down on her vision of a “small, intimate wedding,” saying that “Only close friends and family [will be invited].”

She wants to make it a family affair that includes her children and David’s kids, with their girls — their 3 month old Ensley Eason and his daughter Maryssa Eason — serving as bridesmaids, and their boys — her sons Jace Lewis, 2, and Kaiser Griffith, 2 — serving as groomsmen. So cute!

But she’s still debating whether or not to invite mother Barbara Evans, with whom she has an extremely volatile relationship. Jenelle gave Barbara full custody of Jace while she was going through drug problems, and their relationship has been tense since that rocky period. “The relationship I have with my mother is the same as it has always been, sadly,” Jenelle told E!. “[David and I] have not decided if she will be invited or not. Our relationship is getting more damaged every day, but I have already told her this.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jenelle should invite her co-stars to her wedding? Tell us why or why not in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.