Jacqueline Laurita Reveals She Was Cut From ‘RHONJ’: Bravo Doesn’t Think ‘I Fit In’

Is Jacqueline Laurita being replaced as an OG on ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’? In a new interview, April 3, she admitted that her exit had a lot to do with Bravo, and maybe Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. You have to hear what the network approached her with…

“Unfortunately, I will not be returning [to RHONJ],” Jacqueline Laurita, 46, told Entertainment Tonight on April 3. “I think the feeling [from the network ‘Bravo’] is that I no longer have an authentic connection with two of the season’s cast members.” WHAT?!

The site claimed that Jacqueline seemingly hinted that her exit had something to do with original housewife, Teresa Giudice, 44, and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, 38. At the end of season 7, Jacqueline had a heated argument with the Tre and Melissa over “stripper gate” — You know, when Melissa was accused of being a actual stripper.

“I think they [the network] feel I no longer fit in with the group,” she told the site. She did however, reveal that Bravo offered her a “part-time” position on the show, with the possibility of becoming full-time, “depending on how my story unfolded and if I meshed with the group.” Wow.

But, don’t get your hopes up. Jacqueline turned down the offer because, “I just felt that after being on the show for seven years and putting my time and everything into that, to not have a confirmed full-time decision, with that feeling that I had to kind of tryout again, it just didn’t feel right.” Yikes.

Jacqueline also cleared up those rumors that she was booted from the show because she demanded too much money from the network. “No, we didn’t even talk money,” she said, adding, “We didn’t even get that far!”Jacqueline and her husband Chris were candid about their money issues during season 7.

When the former RHONJ OG chatted with the outlet, she did confirm Danielle Staub‘s return to the franchise. “I know she is filming,” Jacqueline said of the former cast member, who became the show’s villain. “But I don’t know if it has been decided if she is a housewife yet.” All signs seem to point that way…

There have also been rumors that Jacqueline’s exit is due to Danielle becoming an alleged permanent staple on the show. In case you forgot, Danielle and Jacqueline don’t have a friendly relationship whatsoever. When HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY spoke with Danielle in Jan. 2017, she confirmed that she’s created an alliance with Teresa [Jacqueline’s foe], and that she wasn’t a fan of Jacqueline’s. Season 8 of RHONJ should be very interesting after this latest bombshell…

