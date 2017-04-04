You go girl! Ivanka Trump is still pledging that she will be a force for good in her father’s administration when it comes to women’s issues. We’ve got the details from a brand new interview with the president’s new adviser.

First Daughter Ivanka Trump has given her first sit down interview since officially taking on a non-paying role as an adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, 70. The 35-year-old businesswoman has taken heat for being “complicit” in not trying to stop her father’s from rolling back the clock on women’s issues, including the defunding of Planned Parenthood. Well, now she’s taking the word and trying to put a positive spin on it.

“If being complicit is wanting to, is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact then I’m complicit,” Ivanka tells Gayle King in an sit-down that will air on CBS This Morning Apr. 5. “I don’t know that the critics who may say that of me, if they found themselves in this very unique and unprecedented situation that I am now in, would do any differently than I am doing.”

Ivanka goes on to add: ‘So I hope to make a positive impact. I don’t know what it means to be complicit, but you know, I hope time will prove that I have done a good job and much more importantly that my father’s administration is the success that I know it will be.”

📈'Complicit' is trending after Ivanka Trump told CBS "I don’t know what it means to be complicit." https://t.co/qE6UcB8pUz — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 4, 2017

After the clip from the interview was released, “complicit” began trending on Twitter and even Merriam-Webster dictionary took the time to tweet out the definition of the word. “Helping to commit a crime or do wrong in some way,” is what it means, so Ivanka might want to stay away from using that world altogether. Even Saturday Night Live mocked her with a fake perfume ad starring Scarlett Johansson as the blonde beauty, and the name of her scent was “Complicit,” with the announcer sharing that she’s the one “who can stop all of this, but won’t.” Yikes!

