Pamela Anderson Is Unrecognizable In New Pics: Did She Get Plastic Surgery?

REX/Shutterstock

Pamela Anderson is not looking quite like herself in recent pictures, leading fans to believe that she may have had some work done to her face. HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with plastic surgeon Dr. Moretz to get an experts opinion on the matter!

New pics of Pamela Anderson, 49, have fans speculating as to whether or not the former Baywatch star has had work done on her face. To be fair, the actress is looking pretty unrecognizable, so HollywoodLife.com got an expert to weigh in on what’s up with Pam.

“It looks like Pamela Anderson may have had a fat transfer, which brings volume to the face,” plastic surgeon Dr. Moretz told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Fat is taken from areas of the body that have excess fat, like the inner thighs or from in the bra line area. The fat is then transferred via injection to various areas of the face. In Pamela’s case it looks as though she may have had fat transfers to her forehead, her upper eyebrow ridge and to her upper eyelids.”

“When someone has Hep C, like Pamela Anderson, they can begin to look gaunt and have a hollow looking face because Hep C is an autoimmune disease and it can cause fat loss,” Moretz explained. “So it would make sense for Pamela to get a fat transfer, which adds a youthful volume.”

The plastic surgeon noted that fat transfers can cost between $5,000 and $8,000 and that 50 – 60 percent of the fat transfer will be permanent. “After a procedure, the face can remain puffy and swollen for several weeks, which is perhaps the reason why Pamela’s face looks so puffy.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Pamela’s face? Does it look like she’s had work done? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.