Harry Styles Risks His Life Hanging From Helicopter Filming Video For ‘Sign Of The Times’

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Harry Styles! The former One Direction singer totally freaked fans out when he was caught hanging from a helicopter in flight while filming the music video for his upcoming single ‘Sign of the Times.’ See his stunt here!

Harry Styles, 23, was flying high on the set of the music video for his upcoming debut solo single, “Sign of the Times”! The Sun published exclusive footage on April 4 of the former One Directioner hanging from a helicopter flying over a large body of water in Scotland, clearly filming a stunt for the video. We’re sure this single is going to be amazing if Harry is willing to risk his life to make the music video equally epic.

The singer shared the cover art for “Sign of the Times” on March 31 and announced he’d be dropping the single on April 7. Ever since then we’ve been counting down the days until we can hear what is definitely going to be a hit track! The singer first hinted he had some new music in the works with a cryptic commercial that aired during The Voice semi-finals the week of March 27.

“It has been a very clever and calculated campaign so far—he has deliberately given little away on social media,” a source told The Sun. The insider said that Harry’s record label, Sony, is “seriously excited about his music and have made his solo career a top priority.” While Harry’s 1D bros have all been working on their solo music careers since the group went on hiatus, Harry was busy filming Christopher Nolan‘s Dunkirk. Now he’s ready to get back to the music biz!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Harry’s epic stunt? Give us all your thoughts below!