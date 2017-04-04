Halsey went all out for the first single off her forthcoming album, as well as it’s accompanying video, and we’re living for it! In the video and lyrics for ‘Now Or Never,’ Halsey tries to be with the man she loves despite being kept apart from him. Watch and listen here!
Halsey, 22, just dropped “Now Or Never,” the very first single from her forthcoming album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, and it’s amazing. It’s a real departure from the alternative pop sound on her 2015 debut album, Badlands, but even so, we’re a huge fan of Halsey and love her new song.
The song is all about star-crossed lovers, so the video, which Halsey helped direct, depicts that Romeo and Juliet type struggle. Following a cryptic tarot card reading, a violent shootout occurs, leaving many of Halsey’s friends dead. Fortunately, she and the man she loves survive, but the video ends with her riding away on a motorcycle (solo!) and chopping off her blue hair. Will the rest of her videos from Hopeless Fountain Kingdom continue the storyline? We can only hope. Watch the video above and then check out the lyrics below!
Click here to see more pics from Halsey’s video for ‘Now Or Never’!
I don’t wanna fight right now
Know you always lie
Now I know I need you around with me
But nobody will be around with me
Been through the ups
Yeah the ups and the downs with me
Got a whole lot of love
But you don’t wanna spread it ’round with me…!
Never pick up, never call me
You know we are running outta time
Never pick up, when you own me
Now I gotta draw a line
Baby I’ve been done, enough talking
Need to know that you’re mine
Baby we’ve done enough talking
Gotta be right now, right now
Baby gon’ love me now, now, now
Now, now, now
Now or never
I want you to hold me down, down
Down, down, down , down
Down forever
Said you don’t wanna keep you around
‘Round forever
I want you to love me now, now, now
(Now, now, now)
Now or never
I’m turnin’ off the light right now
I’m callin’ it a night
Now wishin’ you were ’round with me
But you in a different town than me
We’ve been through it all
But you could never spit it out for me
Tryin’ to talk to a wall
But you could never tear it down for me
Never pickup, never call me
You know we are running outta time
Never pickup, when you own me
Now I gotta draw a line
Baby I’ve been done, enough talking
Need to know that you’re mine
Baby we’ve done enough talking
Gotta be right now, right now
Baby gon’ love me now, now, now
Now, now, now
Now or never
I want you to hold me down, down
Down, down, down , down
Down forever
Said you don’t wanna keep you around
‘Round forever
I want you to love me now, now, now
Now, now, now
Now or never
Hmm
Oh, yeah
Draw the line up
Don’t take no more time up
Make your mind up
I need you to make your mind up
Draw the line up
Don’t take no more time up
Baby you gotta decide something
Let me know
Baby gon’ love me now, now, now
Now, now, now
Now or never
I want you to hold me down, down
Down, down, down , down
Down forever
Said you don’t wanna keep you around
‘Round forever
I want you to love me now, now, now
Now, now, now
(Now or never…)
HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Halsey’s new song, “Now Or Never”? Are you a fan? Tell us below!