Halsey went all out for the first single off her forthcoming album, as well as it’s accompanying video, and we’re living for it! In the video and lyrics for ‘Now Or Never,’ Halsey tries to be with the man she loves despite being kept apart from him. Watch and listen here!

Halsey, 22, just dropped “Now Or Never,” the very first single from her forthcoming album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, and it’s amazing. It’s a real departure from the alternative pop sound on her 2015 debut album, Badlands, but even so, we’re a huge fan of Halsey and love her new song.

The song is all about star-crossed lovers, so the video, which Halsey helped direct, depicts that Romeo and Juliet type struggle. Following a cryptic tarot card reading, a violent shootout occurs, leaving many of Halsey’s friends dead. Fortunately, she and the man she loves survive, but the video ends with her riding away on a motorcycle (solo!) and chopping off her blue hair. Will the rest of her videos from Hopeless Fountain Kingdom continue the storyline? We can only hope. Watch the video above and then check out the lyrics below!

I don’t wanna fight right now

Know you always lie

Now I know I need you around with me

But nobody will be around with me

Been through the ups

Yeah the ups and the downs with me

Got a whole lot of love

But you don’t wanna spread it ’round with me…!

Never pick up, never call me

You know we are running outta time

Never pick up, when you own me

Now I gotta draw a line

Baby I’ve been done, enough talking

Need to know that you’re mine

Baby we’ve done enough talking

Gotta be right now, right now

Baby gon’ love me now, now, now

Now, now, now

Now or never

I want you to hold me down, down

Down, down, down , down

Down forever

Said you don’t wanna keep you around

‘Round forever

I want you to love me now, now, now

(Now, now, now)

Now or never

I’m turnin’ off the light right now

I’m callin’ it a night

Now wishin’ you were ’round with me

But you in a different town than me

We’ve been through it all

But you could never spit it out for me

Tryin’ to talk to a wall

But you could never tear it down for me

Never pickup, never call me

You know we are running outta time

Never pickup, when you own me

Now I gotta draw a line

Baby I’ve been done, enough talking

Need to know that you’re mine

Baby we’ve done enough talking

Gotta be right now, right now

Baby gon’ love me now, now, now

Now, now, now

Now or never

I want you to hold me down, down

Down, down, down , down

Down forever

Said you don’t wanna keep you around

‘Round forever

I want you to love me now, now, now

Now, now, now

Now or never

Hmm

Oh, yeah

Draw the line up

Don’t take no more time up

Make your mind up

I need you to make your mind up

Draw the line up

Don’t take no more time up

Baby you gotta decide something

Let me know

Baby gon’ love me now, now, now

Now, now, now

Now or never

I want you to hold me down, down

Down, down, down , down

Down forever

Said you don’t wanna keep you around

‘Round forever

I want you to love me now, now, now

Now, now, now

(Now or never…)

