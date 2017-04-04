Gwen Stefani Wants Miranda Lambert To Get Over Blake Shelton Split — ‘It’s Time To Move On’

REX/Shutterstock/AP Images

Miranda Lambert threw a subtle diss at her ex Blake Shelton when she won Album of the Year at the ACM Awards on April 2. While many fans were living for it, his new girlfriend Gwen Stefani was not pleased, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Gwen Stefani, 47, was not amused when Miranda Lambert, 33, made a comment about her “heartbreak” while accepting her Album of the Year award at the ACM Awards on April 2. That’s probably because the heartbreaker is her current boyfriend Blake Shelton, 40! Gwen thinks it’s about time Miranda stopped talking about Blake.

Put your hands together for Album of the Year winner, @mirandalambert! 👏 #ACMs pic.twitter.com/e8YGDTSW06 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 3, 2017

“Gwen thinks Miranda really needs to focus on her current relationship and not her ex,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Gwen gets that Miranda’s split with Blake was heartbreaking but come on, it’s time to move on.” Gwen is now dating musician hunk Anderson East, and they seemed happier than ever at the ACMs together.

The reason Gwen is so adamant that Miranda needs to stop talking about her ex is that she went through the same thing, and knows the best way to heal. “Gwen struggled to get over Gavin [Rossdale] but she did it and now it’s all about her relationship with Blake. None of them need to be living in the past!”

Gwen isn’t the only one who wasn’t happy that Miranda mentioned her “heartbreak” with Blake at the major country awards show. Blake himself is pretty sick of hearing about the drama! A source told HollywoodLife.com that even though he’s proud of her and happy for all of her success, he wants Miranda to find a new inspiration and not use their divorce as the impetus for a whole new album. We hope so too, it’s time to move on Miranda!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miranda should listen to Gwen? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.