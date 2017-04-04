Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani ‘Closer Than Ever’ After Listening To Miranda Lambert’s Album

A painful divorce turned out to be songwriting gold for Miranda Lambert, as her The Weight of These Wings earned her Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year at the recent ACMs. Her tuneful tales of heartache in the wake of her split from Blake Shelton, 40, may have garnered plenty of awards, but they also caused his bond with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 47, to grow even tighter.

“Miranda’s music has actually brought Blake and Gwen closer than ever. Blake and Gwen actually listen to Miranda’s latest album and the music has given Gwen a chance to learn more about Blake and what went wrong in his marriage,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Thanks to some of the revealing, heartbreaking tracks, Blake has been able to opened up to Gwen in ways that he otherwise would not have the courage to. While Blake is not entirely pleased Miranda writes music about their broken marriage, in a sweet way it has brought Blake to a place of vulnerability and closeness in his current relationship with Gwen,” our insider adds.

Miranda made it VERY clear that her album was all about the downfall of her marriage to Blake. When accepting her big award she told the audience, “Thank you for letting me use my heartbreak and share it with you guys.” She never gave any interviews when The Weight of These Wings dropped, choosing to let her songs do the talking for her so that’s the closest she’s come to admitting she wrote all about her divorce. We sure bet she didn’t think that her words would only open up new lines of deeply personal discussion between the Blakester and Gwen.

