Eddie Murphy Fears For Daughter, 10, Amid Nasty Mel B & Stephen Belafonte Feud

Eddie Murphy & Mel B may no longer be together, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t majorly concerned for his ex & their shared 10-year-old daughter Angel! In fact, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Eddie wants to make sure his little girl is ‘safe & sound’ after Mel’s claims of spousal abuse against Stephen Belafont, whom she filed for divorce from last month!

Terrified for her life, Mel B, 41, officially filed for a restraining order against her soon-t0-be-ex husband Stephen Belafonte, 41, on Apr. 3 — click here to see the court documents. But while Mel claims Stephen has choked her, punched her, and forced her into sexual acts, apparently she’s MORE concerned about her children — including her shared daughter with ex Eddie Murphy, 56, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, 10. And she’s not the only one who’s terrified for little Angel! Eddie is apparently already checking up on her, making sure she’s never been hurt while living with Stephen, and will remain safe.

“Eddie’s main focus is strictly child related,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He is mostly concerned about the wellbeing of Angel and making sure she is safe and sound.” But of course the comedian is also concerned for his ex. “Eddie has had an off-and-on relationship with Mel B that has improved,” our source continued. “But they don’t talk regularly.”

However, since all the alleged drama was made public on Apr. 4, “he has been more in contact” with the former Spice Girl. “He wants to know that Angel has been safe and will remain safe,” our insider added. After going through a bitter custody war after Mel gave birth to Angel in 2007, the singer has claimed that she and Eddie are now on good terms.

“It’s very respectful,” Mel said last year of her relationship with Eddie during the Allegedly with Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss podcast. Two years earlier she told The Guardian Weekend, “We go over there as a family, we have dinners together, everything is fine … now. He’s a great guy.” Mel is also the proud mom of Madison Brown-Belafonte, 5, and Phoenix Chi Gulzar, 18. After hearing Mel’s accusations against Stephen, we sure hope all the kids have been safe!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised that Eddie doesn’t seem overly concerned for his ex Mel?

