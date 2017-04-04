Kristi Yamaguchi Supports Nancy Kerrigan At ‘DWTS’ & Jokes About ‘Break A Leg’ Diss

Courtesy of Instagram

Forgive and forget seemed to be Nancy Kerrigan’s motto on April 3 when her buddy Kristi Yamaguchi came to wish her good luck before her April 3 ‘Dancing with the Stars’ performance after her super awkward ‘break a leg’ diss!

Nancy Kerrigan, 47, can definitely take a joke, seeing as she was smiling from ear to ear when her pal Kristi Yamaguchi, 45, showed up to wish her good luck on Dancing with the Stars on April 3 with a super cute sign that read, “Break a leg, Nancy.” To anyone else, the sign would have just been read as a normal way to say good luck to your friend, but knowing Nancy’s history it’s a little more complicated, and definitely more awkward!

So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan ! Can't wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! 💃🏻#DWTS — Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) March 20, 2017

Last week Kristi was totally ripped apart on Twitter for using the same phrase to cheer Nancy on because the tweet was considered to be in poor taste. After all, Nancy was at the center of a huge controversy in January 1994 when she was attacked with a police baton after a practice session at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit just one month before the Winter Olympics were set to take place.

Nancy’s figure skating rival Tonya Harding‘s ex-husband Jeff Gillooly hired Shane Stant to club Nancy’s right knee with a police baton in the hopes of breaking it to get her out of the Olympic games. So, yeah. Break a leg? Kinda a weird choice of words to be sure. But we know that Kristi didn’t mean any harm by it and was just supporting a fellow former figure skater, as she herself competed on DWTS and took home the Mirrorball Trophy in Season 6.

We’re sure that Nancy appreciated all the love and support she got from Kristi, along with all of her family, friends and fans as she took the stage on the April 3 episode of DWTS with her partner Artem Chigvintsev.

