Drake Slamming Serena Williams After Engagement To Alexis Ohanian? Diss Track Revealed

Oh boy! Maybe Drake is a little more torn up over his split with Serena Williams that we thought! Fans are now realizing that his March 18 song ‘Nothings Into Somethings’ is actually a scathing diss track against the engaged tennis star!

Drake, 30, proved once again that he’s an absolute savage in his song “Nothings Into Somethings.” The track actually came out as part of his March 18 album More Life, and though it’s a short song that goes by pretty quickly, it says a lot! MTO reports that the song is actually about his ex Serena Williams, 35, and her new fiance Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33.

“I’m still posted up where you first found me. Did I just read that you just got engaged on me? I heard from your friend, you couldn’t even tell me,” said the rapper in the song, seemingly upset that he had to hear about Serena being off the market through the grapevine. On top of that, he makes it sound like he wanted to marry her himself, but he just wasn’t ready yet, saying “Or better yet, wait on me.”

“Least, do I get an invitation or something? A statement or something?” He even implies thar Serena was hanging out with Alexis while dating him, saying “Ask about that, you would say it was nothing. But here’s another nothing that you made into something. Can’t just leave it off that way.” Yikes! The report also brings attention to the fact that Alexis’ Reddit username is Kn0thing, and Serena even posted a picture of two robots kissing, even calling herself the “Future Mrs. Kn0thing.”

We didn’t think that Drake was still that hung up on Serena because he’s dated Jennifer Lopez since then and seemed to be really hot and heavy for a while, but maybe the tennis star really is the one that got away!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Drake’s song is about Serena? Let us know!

