Tom Hiddleston Loses James Bond Role To Daniel Craig: Not ‘Tough Enough’ To Handle?

REX/Shutterstock

Tom Hiddleston could be losing the role of a lifetime, and it may have nothing to do with his acting skills. Is playing James Bond too tough for James to handle? Producers allegedly think so, to the point they’re reportedly asking Daniel Craig to come back!

Daniel Craig, 49, once said he’d rather “slash my wrists” than play James Bond again, but the actor is reportedly thinking about returning to the role — and ruining Tom Hiddleston‘s chances of playing 007! What brought about the total, shocking 180?

Daniel made it clear that he doesn’t want the Bond role (he even said he didn’t “give a f**k” who played him next), and a huge search began for someone new to fill the legendary tux. Tom, 36, was considered one of the frontrunners for awhile! And yet, longtime Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli was desperate for Daniel to come back. Despite Tom’s acting chops, the producer allegedly didn’t care for him too much. “Barbara Broccoli doesn’t like Tom Hiddleston, he’s a bit too smug and not tough enough to play James Bond,” a source told Page Six.

Whoa! Shots fired! The “smugness” is apparently due to that well-intentioned but misguided speech he gave at the Golden Globes, in which he boasted about Doctors Without Borders binge-watching his TV show. Oof. With Tom out of the running, Barbara started campaigning for Daniel’s return to the role.

She coincidentally produced his off-Broadway production of Othello, which garnered him major acting praise, and that was allegedly enough to get him on board for another round of shaken martinis. “Daniel was very pleased with how Othello went and the great reviews. Now Daniel’s talks with Barbara [about Bond] are going in the right direction,” a source told Page Six. They have a script — screenwriting duo Neal Purvis and Robert Wade are writing and they’ll go into production as soon as Daniel is ready to commit”

“Daniel had such a good time doing Othello that he’s ready to do a final Bond,” said another source. Wow! That’s great news for modern 007 fans, who’ve seen him in now-classics like Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and the latest flick, Spectre. Now we wait to see if the other pieces fall into place to finally make Bond 25 a reality!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Daniel should play James Bond again?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.