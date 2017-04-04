‘Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell Pregnant With Baby No. 3? — See Announcement

Courtesy of Instagram

So much for those cheating rumors? While the internet was in frenzy over accusations of infidelity on Tyler Baltierra’s part, he and his ‘Teen Mom OG’ co-star/wife, Catelynn Lowell, were allegedly making baby no. 3! At least, that’s what she posted on Instagram on April 4.

UPDATE: Catelynn Lowell just announced she was “kidding,” but would love another baby “soon.”

Hooray! Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn are in it for the long haul. Forget those cheating rumors about the Teen Mom OG couple because they’re pregnant with baby no. 3!

Catelynn, who was seen asking Tyler how he felt about another baby in the trailer for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, posted the amazing news on Instagram April 4, saying, “Proud to announce a new baby Baltierra @tylerbaltierramtv.” Then she posted the pic seen below.

This, of course, comes after all those cheating rumors. On two different occasions — in early February — Catelynn and Tyler shared posts about cheating on their social media pages. Tyler jokingly admitted to cheating on Catelynn — possibly with a man — while she said, “Well since it’s out in the open @TylerBaltierra did cheat on me. He’s busted.” Clearly, it was a joke and just their way of addressing a crazy blind item that suggested their marriage was tainted by infidelity.

But now that Catelynn has announced she and Tyler are expecting another baby, we think it’s safe to say their marriage is going to be okay. And we can’t wait to find out if they’re having a boy or girl!

