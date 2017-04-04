Camila Cabello performed a phenomenal cover of Michael Jackson’s ‘Man In The Mirror’ at a blockbuster benefit concert for the American Civil Liberties Union on April 3, and you’ll want to watch it ASAP! Check out the video right here.

Camila Cabello, 20, continued to prove she’s cut out for the solo life by performing a simply incredible cover of the late Michael Jackson‘s iconic hit at L.A’s Staples Center. WATCH above!

As Camila dazzled the crowd with her pipes, she looked equally amazing in a pair of sparkly fishnet stockings and an oversized white t-shirt with the word “RESIST” emblazoned down the front. Camila, who closed the benefit show, also performed “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly, 26. Still, we think her cover was the highlight!

Camila shared this gorgeous snap and MJ quote at the end of the evening, too:

The Welcome! A Fundraising Concert For The ACLU show was organized by Zedd, 27, and it featured appearances and performances by tons of other huge names including Bebe Rexha, Daya, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Incubus, Macklemore, Miguel, Mija, Tinashe and Skrillex. According to the official event page, it started “as a call-to-action on Twitter in response to the recent immigration ban,” and 100% of the proceeds went to the ACLU. So cool!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Camila’s cover of “Man In The Mirror?” Tell us what you think!