Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Planning On Having A Baby? He Wants ‘A Girl’

REX/Shutterstock

Blake Shelton has daddy fever! A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he’s been thinking a lot about having a baby with Gwen Stefani, but why now?! Find out, here.

Awww! Blake Shelton, 40, may seem like a tough guy, but he’s a big softie at heart! And that softie is starting to really like the idea of being a daddy. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the country star’s got babies on the brain, and he wants to have one with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 47!

“The father bug has bit Blake here and there,” the source explained. “He sometimes gets his fix by hanging out with Gwen’s kids and then sometimes it makes him think he wants his own.” Gwen is the mother to three beautiful boys, and we know Blake has had a great time hanging out with them, even bringing them to his ranch and teaching them things! However, we don’t blame him for wanting a little Gwen of his own, and he might be running out of time.

“He knows that Gwen is getting up there in age and would love for her to be safe if the miracle of child birth happens,” said the source. Of course! At 47 years old Gwen will have a harder time getting pregnant, but we’re sure with access to the best doctors, she can make it happen when she’s ready!

So what gender would he like to have? He may seem like a rough and tumble type of man that would want a boy to help around the farm, but he’s actually got his fingers crossed for a little princess. “He also has mentioned that he would like to have a daughter if he had the chance to choose,” said the insider. Awww!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Gwen and Blake will have a baby anytime soon? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.