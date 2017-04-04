Blac Chyna’s Got A New TV Show & We Have All The Details You’re Dying To Know

Splash News

Woo hoo! Blac Chyna has proven she’s a natural in front of the camera on her reality show with Rob Kardashian. Now she’s going to test out her acting talents on a new BET show! We’ve got all the big details.

YASSS!!! Blac Chyna has always had such a star quality about her and the folks at BET are putting bets on her acting talents for the new anthology series BET Tales. She’s set to star in the latest episode based on Fetty Wap‘s “Trap Queen.” The show’s producer and creator Irv Gotti shared the news on his Instagram, posting a pic of eight members of the cast and there’s Chyna, 28, who will be portraying a character named “Diamond.”

The show adapted the lyrics of “Trap Queen” and part of the episode will be set in a strip club, so Chyna should feel right at home. The former exotic dancer still has all the right moves, so she can definitely draw on her past for the role. Her character’s name seems to indicate she will be one of the strippers, so Chy will be able to flaunt her amazing post baby body after having daughter Dream back in Nov. 2016.

The show’s concept is really cool, as they’re taking two other classic hip hop songs and transforming them into cinematic “song stories” according to the production notes. Other tunes that will be getting a filmed treatment include N.W.A’s “F*ck Tha Police” and Beyoncé and Jay Z’s “On the Run.” The “Trap Queen” episode just started table reads on Apr. 4 so filming should get underway shortly. We can’t wait to see Chyna show off her acting skills, and this could open up a ton of new opportunities for her. Since things are so rocky between her and on-again, off-again partner Rob Kardashian, 30, a second season of their E! reality show is up in the air. She’s smart to begin hustling up some new TV gigs!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Chyna’s acting debut on Tales: Trap Queen?

