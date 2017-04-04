Bella Hadid Swears Off Dating After The Weeknd Split: I’m ‘Focusing On Myself’

Bella Hadid is OK with living the single life for right now. The gorgeous model reveals in a new interview that she’s taking break from dating as ex-boyfriend The Weeknd’s romance with Selena Gomez heats up.

“I’m just really focusing on myself, and my work, and just being the best that I can be,” Bella Hadid, 20, told Porter magazine. “I’m not really worried about what guys think about me, I’m just trying to be a woman!”

Bella and The Weeknd, 27, who is currently hot and heavy with Selena Gomez, 24, split in Nov. 2016 after a year and a half of dating. Bella has not dated anyone since, but she’s been busy traveling the world modeling and struggling with Lyme disease.

HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Bella has been turning down guys left and right because she’s “just not ready” to date again. “It’s going to take time and she’s okay with that,” our source said.

You do you, Bella! Take all the time you need. You’re young and successful. You don’t need to be tied down to a guy right now!

Since her split from The Weeknd, Bella has been devoting herself to modeling. Bella has become a household name just like big sis Gigi Hadid, 21, and the young model admitted in the Porter interview that all fame and attention can be really overwhelming sometimes.

“You feel really overexposed and you don’t want to see anybody…” she said. “I just want to be in my apartment alone and kind of retreat and be centered again,” she said, adding that she has gotten accustomed to giving interviews. “I think I’ve gotten more used to being around people. I used to get so nervous doing interviews. I’m a very sensitive person.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella’s made a good choice to just focus on herself and not date? Let us know!