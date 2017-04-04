Anderson East Gushes Over Miranda Lambert After ACM Awards Wins: I’m So ‘Proud’

REX/Shutterstock

Miranda Lambert had a huge night at the ACM Awards, and even though she referenced ex, Blake Shelton, in her acceptance speech, her current BF, Anderson East, is still thrilled over her big wins. See his sweet message here!

“Couldn’t be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her,” Anderson East captioned a photo of himself and Miranda Lambert at the ACM Awards on April 2. The gushing message came after Miranda took home two of the night’s big honors, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year at the awards show.

“Thank you for letting me use my heartbreak and share it with you guys,” Miranda said while accepting the latter award. Her album, The Weight of These Wings, was released a year and a half after she and Blake Shelton, 40, divorced, and their split is very clearly the focus of the record. Blake was not at the ACMs, but his presence was most definitely felt when Miranda made this comment!

Still, Miranda clearly had eyes only for Anderson at the show, and they even shared a sweet kiss before she headed onstage. The couple actually made their red carpet debut at the ACMs in 2016, months after they started dating, so this was clearly a special night for them!

Aside from just winning two awards, Miranda also took the stage to perform her emotional song “Tin Man,” which also seems to be a reference to Blake. Like a lot of the album, “Tin Man” is about a broken heart, with gut-wrenching lyrics like “You ain’t missing nothing/cause love is so damn hard/take it from me darling/you don’t want a heart” and “If you ever felt one breaking/you’d never want a heart.” Whoa.

