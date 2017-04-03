REX/Shutterstock

If there’s one small thing you can change about your face to make you look trendy and young, it’s your eyebrows. Click through the gallery to see how shaped brows have dramatically changed Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and more celebs’ looks.

Looking back at these pictures of Selena Gomez, 24, and Demi Lovato, 24 from 2008 to now, is absolutely shocking. Not only have they both grown up and matured throughout the years, the main reason why they look so different is because of their eyebrows. Eyebrows are the focal point of your face and how you treat them and work with them is the most important part. Whether you’ve over-plucked, have naturally sparse brows, or want to try out the new microblading trend, we have all the tips you need to achieve perfect brows.

If you’ve over-plucked your eyebrows, do not worry, it’s not the end of the world because luckily, growth serums exist. Eyebrow growth serums are life-changing because they encourage the growth of healthier, fuller-looking brows. If you have sparse brows — whether from over-plucking or you were just born with them, you should be penciling in your brows using a pencil or a brush. One of our faves is WUNDER2’s WUNDERBROW which allows you to easily fill, define and shape your eyebrows with a formula that contains a blend of hair-like fibers and specially-treated pigments clinically-proven to deliver natural looking results — what more could you ask for?

Now that microblading is the hottest trend, have you thought about trying it out? Microblading is the process of delicately implanting pigment beneath the surface of the skin by using disposable, tiny hand needles to create the appearance of hair strokes. Before you freak out and think it’s a tattoo, (we did too at first!), know that it’s a natural, subtle looking enhancement that creates the look of fuller brows.

Lastly, if you’re wondering whether you should get your eyebrows threaded or waxed, celeb brow expert Tonya Crooks, explained that waxing is the way to go. “Waxing provides more precision, a more natural look, and done right hurts much less than threading. Threading can damage the follicle, often causing more hair to grow back in its place and in a strange direction.” She also explains why threading is actually worse, “Threading is just not as accurate as waxing. It’s much more difficult to control thread than a viscous wax. Threading often leaves brows overarched and too angular – thread really likes to move on a straight line and cannot curve and move the way wax can. When you see those heavily overdone brows on Instagram, they’re usually the result of threading.”

Wow, now that you know all of these eyebrow tips, are you excited to try them out yourself? What are you going to try first?

