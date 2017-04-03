Susan Rice: 5 Things To Know About Obama Advisor Who Looked Into Trump’s Russia Ties

REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump’s administration is hailing reports accusing Barack Obama’s former national security adviser Susan Rice of ‘unmasking’ identities of his transition team’s ties to Russia. Here are five things to know about the powerful woman at the center of the controversy.

1. Susan Rice served as President Barack Obama’s National Security adviser from 2013-2017.

In her role she was essential in dealing with Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions towards Russia over their involvement in the Ukraine and U.S.-China relations, especially when it came to the issue of foreign hacking. Now she’s accused of “unmasking” the names from raw intelligence reports of Trump’s transition team’s ties to Russia.

2. Susan is not a fan of President Donald Trump’s national security decisions.

When Trump removed the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Director of National Intelligence to appoint chief strategist Steve Bannon as a permanent member of the national security council she fired off an angry tweet in Jan. 2017. It read, “Trump loves and trusts the military so much he just kicked them out of the National Security Council and put a Nazi in their place.” Ouch!

3. Susan was a top candidate to replace Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State.

She was the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations when President Obama was considering her to be America’s top diplomat. She appeared on Sunday morning political talk shows in Sept. 2012 and made the claim that the attack on the U.S. embassy in Benghazi, Libya “was spontaneous, not preplanned.” That conflicted with other reports that the assault was planned and Republicans seized on her statement to block any chance of her getting the position.

4. Susan served in President Bill Clinton’s administration as well.

She was a member of his National Security Council from 1993 to 1997. Susan served as the as director for international organizations and peacekeeping from 1993 to 1995, and then went on to advise Clinton on African affairs from 1995 to 1997.

5. Susan is a wife and mother.

She married ABC News producer Ian Cameron in 1992 and they have two children, Jake and Maris.

