Jenna Lyons: 5 Things To Know On J.Crew Creative Director Leaving The Company

REX/Shutterstock

Jenna Lyons has been the creative director of apparel retailer J.Crew for 26 years, but she’s finally leaving the company and embarking on a new professional endeavor. Don’t know much about Jenna? Learn all about the savvy business woman here!

1.) Jenna Lyons has a keen eye for detail.

Jenna Lyons, 44, has been J.Crew Group Inc.’s longtime creative director and is the No. 2 executive to CEO Mickey Drexler, according to The Wall Street Journal. Jenna is often praised for being the design guru behind the brand’s signature looks, as she always adds her own unique touch to casual and formal styles. Her work ethic has also contributed to her success! After 26 years, she’s leaving the retailer, which reportedly is struggling with “weak sales” and “hefty debt.”

2.) She’s ready to pursue a new goal, but she hasn’t revealed her next step.

“Jenna and I got together and we both agreed it was time for a change,” J.Crew chief executive Mickey Drexler tells Business of Fashion about her surprising exit. “That being said, she’s got plans to do other things. It’s been a great run. There’s a lot of mutual respect between Jenna and me,” he added. Jenna will remain a creative adviser at the company through this year, and of course her talent and experience will be a great commodity wherever she goes next!

3.) Jenna has been referred to as the “Woman Who Dresses America.”

Get that dust off your shoulder girl! Jenna has even become a cultural icon with her trend-setting ways. Her bold fashion statements, including thick brimmed glasses, oversize suiting, and tons of colorful sequins have been copied by women all over the nation. Her style choices have even made appearances on major runways, so clearly Jenna knows what she’s doing!

4.) She dealt with bullying for much of her upbringing.

Jenna suffered from incontinentia pigmenti, a genetic disorder which scarred her skin, caused her hair to fall out in patches. However, she used the pain she dealt with as a source of creative inspiration. She previously revealed that her condition, “made [her] introverted, but it was also the reason [she] loved fashion, because it can change who you are and how you feel, and that can be magical.” Her mom was also a piano teacher, so she was surrounded by beautiful music!

5.) Jenna was previously married!

She tied the knot with artist Vincent Mazeau and they were together for nine years, until divorcing in 2010. The former pair shares a son named Beckett. Jenna later announced her relationship with Courtney Crangi in 2012. Now, the business personality reportedly resides in Tribeca.

