The WELCOME! fundraising concert for the American Civil Liberties Union is happening today, April 3, and you can watch it LIVE right here. Don’t miss Camila Cabello, Halsey, Zedd and more!

Zedd, 27, has organized a benefit called WELCOME! and you can watch it LIVE above starting at 7:00 PM PST/10:00 PM EST. The concert is airing from the Los Angeles STAPLES Center, and all proceeds will go to the ACLU. Awesome!

Jared Leto and Ebro are co-hosting the big concert, and with performances from Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello, Daya, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Incubus, Machine Gun Kelly, Macklemore, Miguel, Mija, Tinashe, Zedd and his BFF Skrillex, you definitely won’t want to miss a moment.

Final line up for #WELCOME! Tickets on sale tomorrow!!!! Everybody will perform anywhere between 5 and 25mins :)! A post shared by Zedd (@zedd) on Feb 8, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

The coolest part is that Zedd planned the whole thing in 72 hours after Donald Trump‘s administration rolled out the controversial travel ban. He was on his way to a show in Salt Lake City, UT when he decided to put on a benefit concert. Though he had never booked venues or performers before, he pulled it off within three days, as he told Rolling Stone. “I think you could get artists to perform for free much more if it’s for something that’s connected to the world,” he explained. Well done, Zedd!

In addition to that stellar lineup of performers, special guest speakers Lee Gelernt (Deputy Director of the ACLU’s National Immigrant Rights Project and Director of the Project’s Program on Access to the Courts), Faiz Shakir (National Political Director for the ACLU), and Hector Villagra (Executive Director for the ACLU SoCal) will make remarks.

