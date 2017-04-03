REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner gets a shoutout in Tyga’s new song ‘Act Ghetto,’ but it’s not exactly a romantic declaration of love. Instead, T simply makes a reference to his girl’s wealth as a way to fire back against haters who call him a gold digger. Listen and check out the lyrics here.

“She wanna stunt like Rihanna, might make me wear Puma,” Tyga, 27, raps on his new song “Act Ghetto.” “Gettin’ checks like Kylie [Jenner], yeah, every day I do it, yeah. Yesterday I did it, every time I’m with her.”

Throughout his entire relationship with the 19-year-old, Tyga has been accused of using Kylie for her money, but in this verse, he seems to be claiming that he makes his own money just like she does. The rapper’s rumored money problems are especially relevant right now since his ex, Blac Chyna, 28, just accused him of not paying their son, King Cairo’s, nanny last week, so this seems to be his way of firing back against those claims. Listen to the song here:

Interestingly, this line about Kylie also comes amidst reports that there’s trouble in the pair’s relationship. It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen T pop up on the reality star’s Instagram or Snapchat, and the two haven’t been photographed together since March 13. It definitely seems like something’s up!

Of course, this relationship has always been tumultuous, and Tyga and Kylie are known for splitting and eventually getting back together. As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, the two are currently living “separate lives,” with things “cooling off between them,” but as always, that can change at any moment. Don’t be surprised if they’re back acting like everything’s totally normally at some point in the near future!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tyga’s new song?!

