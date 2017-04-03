‘The Voice’ Recap: Knockout Round Kicks Off With Killer Performances & Tough Cuts

Courtesy of NBC

The Knockout Round has begun on ‘The Voice,’ with artists choosing their own songs to perform in head-to-head battles with another member of their team, leaving the coaches with more hard eliminations to make. Catch up with everything from the April 3 episode right here!

Up first, Alica Keys‘ artists Chris Blue and Quizz Swanigan, who are singing “Superstition” and “Chains,” respectively, prepare for their Knockout. Unsurprisingly, the guys are both incredible, and Alicia can only keep one. In the end, she goes with Chris, sending him onto Live Shows. The journey isn’t over for 13-year-old Quizz, though — Gwen Stefani pushes her button to use her only Steal of the round, adding the teenager to her team.

Autumn Turner and Hanna Eyre from Adam Levine’s team are up next. Adam actually stole Autumn from Alicia in the Battles, so this is their first time working together. He helps her prepare a rendition of “Respect,” while Hanna opts to sing “Bleeding Love.” Anna is torn but decides to keep Hanna, who he says he “can’t live without” on the show.

Next up, Team Gwen’s Johnny Gates and Hunter Plake, who was stolen by Gwen in the Battles, take the stage. Hunter sings “I Want To Know What Love Is,” while Johnny belts out Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons.” It takes the 47-year-old a long time to make her decision, but she eventually picks Hunter.

Blake’s artists, Casi Joy and Felicia Temple, who was stolen in the Battles, are up next. Casi chooses “My Church” by Maren Morris to sing, hoping to impress with her take on a current country song. Meanwhile, Felicia makes a bold and risky song choice with “My Heart Will Go On.” Both ladies do exactly what they set out to when they perform, but Blake can only choose one, and he goes with his country girl, Casi.

Up next, Johnny Hayes and Josh West from Adam’s team are up for their Knockout. Johnny chooses to perform “Statesboro Blues,” while Josh picks “Carry On Wayward Son” as his song. Both guys give powerful performances, and Adam decides to keep Josh on his team.

The final Knockout of the night is between Alicia’s contestants, Lilli Passero and Ashley Levin, who was stolen in the Battles. Ashley performs Reba McEntire’s “Fancy” for her Knockout, while Lilli sings “Tears Dry On Their Own” by Amy Winehouse. Alicia has an impossible decision to make since both girls were SO good, but she decides to keep Ashley around for the Lives. It’s not a surprise when Blake and Adam both push their buttons to Steal Lilli, though, and she winds up going with Adam as her new coach.

Here’s where the teams stand after the Knockouts so far (Stolen artists noted in Italics):

Adam: Hanna Eyre, Josh West, Lilli Passero

Blake: Casi Joy

Gwen: Quizz Swanigan, Hunter Plake

Alicia: Chris Blue, Ashley Levin

