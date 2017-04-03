The Undertaker Shockingly Loses To Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 33: Is His Career Over?

Courtesy of Twitter/WWE

It was the Deadman versus the Big Dog at WrestleMania 33. The Undertaker took on Roman Reigns during the WWE’s biggest night in a no-holds barred match that was nothing short of a war! With talk that this might be Taker’s final match, fans were stunned when the Undertaker…lost!

This clash was complete epic! The Undertaker, 52, considered the Phenom of the WWE, took on arguably the company’s biggest star, Roman Reigns, 31, during the “showcase of the immortals.” In a match that had no disqualifications and no count-outs, it was a knockdown, drag-out slobberknocker (to borrow a phrase from Jim Ross, 65)

It was brutal. The match saw the Undertaker chokeslam Roman through the announcer’s table, before Roman speared the Deadman through the Spanish announce table. Taker chokeslammed Roman on a steel chair and nailed a Tombstone Piledriver, but Roman kicked out. Similarly, Roman landed more Superman Punches on Taker’s dome than one could count. Taker struggled to get to his feet and Roman, sensing the end was near, delivered one super-speedy spear. From there, it was just a matter of counting to three. The Undertaker lost for the second time at WrestleMania.

SPEAR #4 puts The #Undertaker away as @WWERomanReigns does what only ONE other man has been able to do in nearly 3 decades! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/bUewcFLPet — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017

At the end of the match, Taker put on his coat and hat before standing in the middle of the ring. 75,000+ fans were on their feet, giving The Deadman a standing ovation. They were cheering not just this match, but for The Undertaker’s entire career, as it seemed the curtain was closing on one of the most iconic men in sports entertainment. Taker took off his gloves, folded up his coat and placed them in the center of the ring. After taking off his iconic hat, it all but signified that it was indeed his last ride.

There was once a time when Taker was completely invincible at the WWE’s biggest event, but ever since Brock Lesnar, 39, broke The Deadman’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30, it seems like Taker has been far too human. The brutal match between “The Beast” left the Taker in such a shape that he had to go to the hospital!

It would be over a year before the WWE would see The Undertaker back in the ring. He made his return at Battleground to cot Brock the WWE Heavyweight championship. It set up an epic rematch at SummerSlam. While Taker would walk away with a victory, a replay would show that he actually cheated Brock out of the win.

It seemed like the former “American Badass” was on his last ride. He collapsed following his SummerSlam match and when he faced Brock at Hell In A Cell, Taker ended up a bruised and bloody mess. It seemed Brock would walk away the ultimate victor in this feud. Taker would seem to regain some momentum at WrestleMania 32, defeating Shane McMahon, 47, in a Hell In A Cell Match at WrestleMania 32.

This beef with Roman seemed to originate from the 2017 Royal Rumble. While Taker was able to eliminate Bill Goldberg, 50, from the match, Roman wound up eliminating Taker. This didn’t sit well with the Deadman, and over the following weeks, the two would exchange blows, leaving each other flat out in the ring. With Roman being one of the most dominant Superstars in the WWE and talk that Taker was ready to retire, many fans wondered if this would be the last time the Deadman would walk down that aisle at WrestleMania.

What did you think about the match between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns, HollywoodLifers? Do you think The Undertaker’s career is over?

