The Undertaker Retires After Losing At WrestleMania? Fans Say Goodbye To Deadman

Courtesy of WWE

WWE fans are getting all emotional and sending their love to The Undertaker after he dropped his gloves, hat, and trenchcoat in the center of the ring on April 2 at Wrestlemania 33. Has the beloved wrestler left the ring for good?

The Undertaker, 52, fought Roman Reigns, 31, at Wrestlemania 33 in a “showdown of the immortals” and what may have been his last fight. Unfortunately, The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark William Calaway, lost the fight. After it was all over, the wrestler put on his coat and hat before heading to the center of the right. The entire crowd gave Taker a standing ovation. He then took off his gloves, folded up his coat and laid them in the center of the ring. The moment definitely felt like he was saying goodbye. Fans immediately took to Twitter to salute The Undertaker after he seemingly retired.

#ThankyouTaker retirement of the phenom … the hero … thank you for all the @WWE memories…. — Ashish Raul (@AshishRaul1) April 3, 2017

As my favorite wrestler since I began watching like 20 years ago. Literally the person behind my gaming name. #ThankYouTaker — Austin Weaver (@AWeaver42) April 3, 2017

We witnessed the greatest of all time to ever step foot in a @WWE ring #thankyoutaker there will never be another! #Undertaker #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/eoF62R2iu0 — Liam Cox (@LiamGCox) April 3, 2017

A true WWE legend! We'll miss u Deadman! 🖤 #ThankYouTaker — Alessia Monteleone🍩 (@AlessiaMonteleo) April 3, 2017

And just like that, a bit of your childhood is lost to the wind and you have to accept that this is the end. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/LW2sMEkD8Z — Dalton Teal Crooks (@daltoncrooks316) April 3, 2017

He raised hell, dug graves, scared kids, and earned the love and respect of us all! May his legend live on for centuries. #ThankYouTaker — Alex (@professor_sasko) April 3, 2017

Fellow WWE wrestlers added fuel to the retirement fire with their tweets after The Undertaker’s big moment at Wrestlemania 33. See their tweets below:

My Man Taker, the biggest Star in the History of the WWE…Goes out in style like he always does. You make us all look weak in comparison. — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 3, 2017

If there's a dry eye at #Wrestlemania ur a bigger man then me. #ThankYouTaker — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 3, 2017

If he wanted to go out with a bang, this was the perfect way to do it. The Undertaker has not officially confirmed his retirement, but he left it all out in the ring. He has since tweeted and left fans with one cryptic message, but one that hints that he’s a retired man.

"New chapter, New Generation " — The Undertaker (@WWEMarkWCalaway) April 3, 2017

His gear was still left in the ring long after fans left the stadium, according to ESPN writer Arash Markazi. The WWE production team refused to touch his stuff as they cleaned up. The Undertaker has had an amazing 27 years in the ring with the WWE. He’s become a WWE legend and will stay one forever. We tip our hats to you, Taker!

HollywoodLifers, do you think The Undertaker’s retired for good? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.