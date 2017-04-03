Sharna & Bonner: Why He Won’t Go Public With Their Romance While On ‘DWTS’

Courtesy of Instagram

There’s no denying the insane chemistry between Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton on ‘DWTS,’ so when will they finally come out as a couple? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details on why the rodeo star wants to keep their romance a secret.

Fans just can’t get enough of the hotness that is Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton‘s partnership on Dancing with the Stars and everyone is rooting for the pair to hook up in real life. That’s something that has the 29-year-old professional bull rider a little bit on edge. “Having people know his relationship status really freaks him out and though he likes Sharna, he wants to take his time and let things happen when it happens,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They are taking things in slow motion and though there is a chance for something to come from their dancing partnership, it is really going through a baby steps stage. They are trying to figure out how to figure it out,” our insider adds. It shouldn’t be too hard as they spend up to 12 hours a day together rehearsing for the show. Being so physically and emotionally close to pull off their amazing routines has definitely lit a spark between them.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, the couple is aware that the show is pumping them up as a romance to root for, and want things to work out in real life. “They know the show is going to go with the storyline that they are a couple, but they are gearing towards a real relationship, not just a showmance. They are hoping for the best.”

Sharna and Bonner have been spending plenty of time together outside of the rehearsal studio, as the pair cuddled on the red carpet at the Daily Front Row’s Third Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Apr. 2. They posed with their arms around each other and even away from the dance floor, their chemistry is so explosive!

HollywoodLifers, who is your favorite couple on Dancing with the Stars? Is it Sharna and Bonner?

