Selena Gomez Has Fun Day With Lil Sis At Disney As The Weeknd Wraps Up Tour: Watch

With The Weeknd away, Selena Gomez is taking time out to spend with her family! The singer hit Disneyland with her mom, stepdad and little sister on April 2, and it looks like they had the BEST time.

Selena Gomez, 24, kept things casual for her family trip to Disneyland on April 2, rockin’ an Adidas tracksuit to walk around the park with her mom, Mandy, stepdad, Brian, and sister, Gracie. An eagle-eyed fan caught the family strolling around on video, with Brian pushing Gracie’s stroller and Selena alongside them.

In another sweet pic from the outing, Selena can be seen riding the Teacups with Gracie — she’s such a good big sister! “GUYS I JUST SAW SELENA GOMEZ RN AT DISNEY SHES BEAUTIFUL AF,” one fan tweeted. “SELENA WENT TO DISNEY WITH HER FAMILY OH MYGOD THEY ARE THE CUTEST,” another added.

Just last week, the 24-year-old was in South America with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, 27. First, she proudly watched his concert in Brazil, and then, they jetted off to Argentina, where they were able to spend some quality time together during his time off. Sel had a huge smile on her face during their sweet night out, and we love seeing her look so happy!

Unfortunately, she had to leave her man mid-week to get back to L.A. for the premiere of her new Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why. Sel doesn’t actually star in the series — rather, she serves as executive producer. It’s been a passion project for the singer and her mom for many years now, so it was an incredibly proud moment for them to finally see the series premiere. As for The Weeknd — he wrapped up his South American tour leg on April 2, so hopefully the pair will be able to reunite soon!

