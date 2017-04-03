Scott Disick Delusional That ‘Love Of His Life’ Kourtney Kardashian Wants Him Back

SplashNews

Uh oh! Scott Disick seems to think that there’s still hope for him and Kourtney Kardashian to reunite, but she says there’s no way in hell! We have all the details, here.

The Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Scott Disick, 33, saga continues. In the preview for the next epsiode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that aired on April 2, Scott can be seen gushing over the mother of his three children, saying “she’s the love of my life!”

However, while talking to Khloe Kardashian, Kourt insists that they’re “NOT working things out,” However, Khloe knows how Scott feels, and reveals to her sister that her ex doesn’t seem to understand where they stand. “I don’t think Scott thinks you’re not,” she says. Heartbreaking!

While we will always have a special place in our hearts for Kourtney and Scott as a couple, Kourtney has been through way too much to take Scott back. From the cheating to the partying and drinking, he’s proven time and time again that he can’t be faithful or reliable to the family, even though he is a doting father to their beautiful kids.

For that, we respect that Kourtney still keeps him involved in their lives and spends time with him. The duo are even vacationing in Hawaii right now with the kids, and seem to be having a ton of fun in the sun. However, we all remember their last vacation to Costa Rica, when Scott snuck off to another hotel to hang out with some random girl. Hopefully he doesn’t repeat that bad behavior on this vacation, or ever again if he wants any hope of getting back together with the “love of his life.” Good luck, you two!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott has a chance of getting Kourtney back? Let us know!

