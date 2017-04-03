Rob Kardashian Fighting With Blac Chyna Over Dream: He Doesn’t Want Her In The Spotlight

REX/Shutterstock

Since welcoming his & Blac Chyna’s baby daughter Dream, Rob Kardashian has become quite the protective father! And seeing his own sisters grow up famous, Rob wants to make sure Dream has nothing to do with that lifestyle. But as HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY, Chyna does not feel the same — yikes!

After giving birth to Dream Kardashian back in November, Blac Chyna‘s, 28, relationship with baby daddy Rob Kardashian, 30, has definitely seen better days. And as it turns out, part of the reason they’re at odds? They apparently can’t seem to agree on how to raise their little girl. Rob is adamant about wanting her to remain out of the limelight, while Chyna has no problem putting her on camera for a reality TV show. Talk about opposite parenting styles!

“Rob comes from a family of women who lived the better part of their lives on camera, and he doesn’t want that for Dream,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He doesn’t know what tricks Chyna has up her sleeve but he’s not at all interested in her pimping out their child in any way for money or fame…especially after seeing how it’s made his sisters act.”

We can’t say we blame Rob either. After all, it’s “that quest for fame” that “made Rob distance himself from his sisters,” our source added. “He doesn’t want his daughter growing up in the spotlight.” Chyna apparently doesn’t seem to care about Rob’s opinions though, as just last month, on Mar. 30, the model reportedly ordered Dream and her son with Tyga, King Cairo, 4, work permits!

“Chyna‘s got some explaining to do,” our insider said of the mother-of-two’s sneaky behavior. The reality star was spotted leaving a government building in Los Angeles, and sources say she was in fact getting work permits for her young children, according to TMZ. Honestly, we would not be surprised if she’s getting her kids started in the reality show business early. But clearly she’ll have to deal with Papa Rob first!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Rob has the right idea when it comes to raising Dream? Or are you on Chyna’s side?

