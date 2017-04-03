‘Quantico’ Co-EP Spills On [Spoiler]’s Kidnapping, Caleb’s ‘Big Impact’ Coming Up & More

Things are getting really intense on ‘Quantico.’ Leon is a dead man and two more of our fan favorites are in jeopardy. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with co-EP Cam Litvack about the April 2 episode and beyond.

Leon is dead as a doornail. Why was it necessary to kill off another character so quickly?

It was important for us to show that as our team is engaging in what could be called a “shadow war” with these collaborators that there was going to be a cost. It sets the stakes for every episode because anything can happen. Whatever the circumstances are, like, we might not be at a hostage crisis like G20, but people’s lives are in danger. It came from anywhere. It can come at any time.

In this episode, Clay stops Alex from helping Rebecca. She can’t play the hero for once. How is that going to be weighing on her going forward?

It’s part of the storyline that we set up to tell from episode 1 this season: What does it mean to be a hero? That’s a very broad question with a lot of sub-answers. I think one of the unfortunate realities of being a hero is when you’re hit with that realization that not everybody can be saved. I think for Alex in the immediate aftermath it’s going to weigh on her and it’s going to affect some decisions and choices she makes. And as part of the grander story we’re telling this season with her, it’s just another piece of that puzzle to clearly define for her and the audience the whole scope of what it means to be a hero.

Nimah calling out Ryan was one of my favorite parts of the episode. I really love their dynamic and friendship. How did that come about in the writers’ room?

That goes back to season 1. That comes from honestly when we were working with our FBI consultant in season 1, a wonderful woman named Veronica Maxwell, she talked a lot about having a partner and what that meant and how you spend more time sometimes with your partner than you do with your friends or your family, your spouse. You end up opening up to that person both out of necessity and comfort and ultimately a deeper sort of bond is formed in which that person can be totally honest with you and it’s not going to cause a fight or a problem or some sort of hiccup. I think with Ryan and Nimah it was frankly seeing the chemistry that Jake McLaughlin and Yasmine Al Massri had together as people and wanting to build off that. Once we started to write scenes for them because they’re two characters that come from such opposite sides of the spectrum, it was interesting to see the dynamics of their interactions on an emotional level, on a philosophical level, and even a theological level and professional level. There’s just so many levels for them to have interesting chemistry in. It was sort of just exploring that. What’s great is that it’s just a friendship. That’s all it is. It’s an honest and real friendship.

Raina has been kidnapped! How worried should we be about her?

I think you should be very worried. It’s clear that the people who killed Leon might be the same people who have abducted Raina. I think knowing what happened to Leon, and knowing the scope of this conspiracy that our team is dealing with that definitely the level of danger is pretty high.

Owen and Alex connected in 216, what can you tease about these two going forward?

One of the hallmarks of season 1 and 2A was testing Alex in a high pressure, high stakes, immediate situation. She was on the run, then she was going against the voice. Then we had the G20 summit and it was testing Alex’s character. I think now that we slowed things down a bit, it’s giving an opportunity for Alex and everybody to wrestle with some pretty interesting questions again about who they are and what they do. For Alex, I think going forward it’s about exploring the definition of a hero and a leader, and as a result, the relationships with those around her whether it’s her and Owen and the bond that they seem to be forming or even just her relationship with Shelby and Nimah as friends and sisters — the Powderpuff girls — or even Ryan, which at its core is a very relatable story of working with your ex or somebody whom you have deep feelings for.

Another person I’m worried about is Harry — what can you tease about his future?

I can’t tease much. I can’t say for sure whether or not we’ll see Harry again. I think we will understand the story, and I think you’ll just have to wait and see.

Max, Clay’s fiancee, is introduced and hits it off with Shelby. Are we going to see more of that?

I think they’re two incredibly intelligent, powerful, and successful women who are leaders in their field. I think they both have the ability to call Clay out when he’s maybe not being the best Clay possible. In a world where Shelby and Max met and didn’t even know Clay, they would hit it off famously. If you see Max again, it’s safe to say she and Shelby will have further interactions.

Caleb is coming back — just not yet. Will we see what his relationship with Clay is like?

I think when Caleb comes back he’s going to have a big impact on the show, and I think you will see his interactions and understand his relationships with Clay and others on our show as well.

With this shadow war, can we expect to see the team in danger and maybe more deaths?

I think you can expect to see the team in more danger. I would say expect the unexpected.

