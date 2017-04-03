Courtesy of Instagram

As with all of Pat McGrath’s makeup launches, the hype for the Dark Star 006 is out of this world. Now, it’s going to be in even more demand, because Kim Kardashian is her muse and model!

Makeup artist Pat McGrath revealed the news on Instagram on April 3, writing: “REVEAL! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ See the INSTANTLY ICONIC World Premiere of #InTheMirror starring #McGrathMuse @KimKardashian in #DARKSTAR006 Versions: UltraSuede Brown and Dark Matter with music by @KanyeWest 🖤🖤 TOMORROW at 7PM, EXCLUSIVELY on E! News. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #patmcgrathlabs006 #KimKardashian #makeupbypatmcgrathhair by @chrisappleton1 ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️.”

So much information to process!!

It’s obviously no shock that in the teaser Pat posted to Instagram, Kim is rocking very dark and dramatic eyes, a nude lip and sleek and sexy hair. Click here to see the sneak peek video!

According to Pat, Dark Star 006 is a “must-have backstage secret for ecstasy-inducing eyes.”

She continued, “Given the surrealism, sedition and sophistication in New York, Paris and Milan, now feels like the ideal moment to debut the ultimate in tech-noir transformation: #patmcgrathlabs006.”

“The DARK STAR 006 kit is all about the infinite blackness of outer space — a star before it goes supernova, the iridescence of a raven’s wing, a kohl-rimmed punk with smoke curling from their cigarette, but also a refined rebellion.”

The kits come with four eye shadow pigments, an eye gloss, an eye kohl pencil and a blending brush. The kits hit Pat’s website on April 11.

There are three versions: UltraViolet Blue, $130; UltraSuede Brown, $130; and Version: Dark Matter, $95. They are limited edition. Once they sell out, they are gone, so try your best to get one!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Pat McGrath & Kim Kardashian working together? Are you going to try to buy Pat McGrath’s Dark Star 006?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.