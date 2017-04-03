John Cena & Nikki Bella: Their Love Is ‘The Real Deal’ — Body Language Expert Speaks

Courtesy of Instagram

John Cena brought the most romantic moment EVER to the world of wrestling with his epic proposal to Nikki Bella Apr. 2. A body language expert tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that this was no WWE stunt and their love is the real deal!

Okay, we know stunts and storylines are what propels the WWE, and fans were pretty much expecting John Cena, 39, to propose to Nikki Bella, 33, at WrestleMania 33. The tender moment was years in the making and he was totally sincere when he told her in front of millions of viewers that he’d been “waiting a long time” to ask her to become his bride. After dropping to one knee and whipping out a giant diamond ring, he asked, “Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, will you marry me?”

“It’s very sweet, I like how he uses her full name when proposing, this is not necessarily the standard and shows that he respects her fully. He says her name very purposeful, further showing that he honors her full being, her full strength and energy.” body language expert Patti Wood tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY

“There’s a part of her that knew this was going to happen, she’s not shocked. When someone is shocked there tends to be a backward motion with the body. Instead of taking a step back or her head going back, her posture remains straight. She’s clearly excited and overjoyed, as she lifts her elbows up and puts her hands in front of her mouth to contain too much emotion while he’s asking,” she continues. The couple have been together since 2013, so Nikki had been waiting a long time for the big moment.

“I also like that she said yes immediately, and shook her head up and down and her eyes lifted. There’s no pause for show, these are true emotions. I like how she takes his face in her hands. This shows that she cherishes him and that she has the strength to guide him,” she adds. ” It’s very tender, it’s what we do to little babies. It’s nice with the combination with the kiss.”

“I like that her hands are trembling when he puts the ring on her finger. This shows her real emotion, excitement and adrenaline.” No wonder she was shaking, because as recently as 2016 John said wedding bells weren’t in the cards for the couple. “I’m stubborn as f*ck and extremely selfish as well,” he told Rolling Stone. “I don’t want kids, I don’t want marriage. That’s me just saying, ‘Hey, this is my life and this is how I’m going to live.’”

“After they kiss, they hug. There’s a wanting to be close. What they have is not just sexual. What they have is the real deal,” Patti concludes. We’re just so happy that after all of these years John has wised up to what a woman he has in Nikki and finally put a ring on it!

HollywoodLifers, send your congrats to the couple in the comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.