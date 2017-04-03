Nikki Bella Ecstatic After John Cena’s Proposal: ‘I Never Thought’ This Would Happen

AP Photo

Nikki Bella and John Cena are finally engaged and she is shouting it from the rooftops! After John popped the question at Wrestlemania on April 2, his fiancee posted a sweet message where she called his proposal a ‘dream come true.’ You have to see her adorable message!

Nikki Bella, 33, is the happiest she’s ever been! The stunning star took to Instagram on April 3 to gush over her engagement to John Cena, 39. “I never thought I would use this emoji [diamond ring],” she wrote under a sweet photo of John’s Wrestlemania 33 proposal on April 2. “A dream come true! My Prince Charming has made me his Queen in a place we call home. I’ll never, ever forget this moment!” SO cute! And, her massive diamond ring is breathtaking!

I never thought I would use this emoji 💍❤ A dream come true! My Prince Charming has made me his Queen in a place we call home. I'll never, ever forget this moment! A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 3, 2017 at 4:45am PDT

When John got down on one knee inside the ring — after their big win against Miz and Maryse — everyone had to have said “finally” under their breath. Nikki’s been patiently waiting for John to pop the question for years now. The pair have been dating since 2012, and marriage and children have been two things John’s been adamant that he has not wanted.

In fact, he’s expressed those feelings as recent as 2016 in a candid interview. “I’m stubborn as fu-k and extremely selfish as well,” he told Rolling Stone. “I don’t want kids, I don’t want marriage. That’s me just saying, ‘Hey, this is my life and this is how I’m going to live.’” Well, how times have changed, right?

John actually revealed what changed his feelings when he appeared on the Today Show on April 3 after he popped the question. “I found the right person… my equal… It took a person that strong to change my view on life,” he said while sitting next to Nikki. Awe!

A lot of fans speculated that an engagement was on the way just before Wrestlemania 33, because John gushed over why this year’s event was extra-special. “This is by far the most exciting [Wrestlemania],” John shared while reminiscing on his past experiences at the Big Screen Achievement Awards on March 30. “To be able to do what I love with the person that I love so very much, that’s the moment I thought I would never have.” Amazing.

We’re so happy for Nikki and John! Congratulations to the happy couple, once again, and we’re so happy they decided to take the next step in their relationship!

