Nicki Minaj & Kim Kardashian Bond Over Shared Mariah Carey Loathing

Mariah Carey better watch her back, because two of her rivals, Nicki Minaj and Kim Kardashian, have joined forces against her. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned all about the bond Kim and Nicki share while talking trash about the pop music diva.

Nothing brings two people together better than having a common enemy, and that is definitely the case with Kim Kardashian, 36, and Nicki Minaj, 34. After the two powerhouse women spent time together at the Daily Front Row event on Sunday night, April 2, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kim and Nicki have connected over their mutual distaste for Mariah Carey, 47. Eek.

“Nicki and Kim were the best of friends at the fashion show. They gave each other a big, huge hug when they saw one another and both told each other ‘I Love You’ over and over and over again,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They were laughing, cutting up and spilling tea like no other. Mariah’s name came up in conversation and they both took a deep breath and rolled their eyes instantly. Nicki shook her head and was like girl I can’t.”

Kim and Nicki didn’t stop there, either. Our source continued, “That name just sucked the life out of both of them and you could tell that a few minutes was all the energy they had to talk Mimi. They keep the conversation moving, laughed more and took about a thousand selfies.”

Woof. So is this feud going to explode into something bigger? Hopefully not, but for now it seems that Kim and Nicki are just happy to have someone to talk about their common enemy with. However, if these three decided to go head-to-head in any way shape or form — like a song, a Twitter feud, etc. — it could be one of the biggest celeb blow ups of all time.

