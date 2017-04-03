‘DWTS’: Naya Rivera Supports ‘Glee’ Costar Heather Morris During Britney Spears Dance

Courtesy of Twitter/Courtesy of ABC

Naya Rivera and Heather Morris are the definition of ‘best friends forever’! Naya came out to support her bestie and former ‘Glee’ co-star on April 3 while Heather did an out-of-this-world dance to Britney Spears ‘Toxic’!

Two years after Glee ended, Naya Rivera, 30, is still there for her friend Heather Morris, 30! The sexy actress who played Santana on the hit show was in the audience at Dancing with the Stars on April 3, and she couldn’t have looked more thrilled for her bestie. In the adorable video, Naya is smiling from ear to ear as she claps for Heather, who did an amazing dance to Britney Spears’ “Toxic.”

Even if Heather ISN’T your best friend, it was impossible not to love that insane performance. Of course, we got to see Heather perform it once before on Glee. Her reprisal of the Britney character was equally as amazing, and she totally danced her butt off! She looked stunning in a sheer tan dress with crystals all over the bodice that was reminiscent of Brit’s bodysuit in the original “Toxic” video. So cool!

There has been a lot of controversy about Heather being on the reality show since she’s a professionally trained dancer, but we think that she’s definitely proven that she deserves that spot. Her performances have really pushed boundaries and her skills as a dancer, and we’ve enjoyed every single one of them!

Naya was really sweet to come out to see Heather, especially since just days ago she was chilling in Hawaii with alleged new boyfriend David Spade. We could only hope for a friend that would fly across the Pacific Ocean just to support us!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Heather’s amazing Britney-inspired performance on Dancing with the Stars? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.