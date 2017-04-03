How Miranda Lambert Went From Straight Hair To Curls In Minutes At The ACMs

REX Shutterstock

Miranda performed some hair magic thanks to her stylist Johnny at the ACM Awards on April 2. See how she rocked two dramatically different looks on the same night below.

Miranda Lambert, 33, hit the ACM Awards red carpet with super straight and sleek locks. Just an hour later, she hit the stage with huge volume and soft waves. Stunning!

The two different hair looks were thanks to her to-go stylist Johnny Lavoy.

Here’s how he created the first, straight look: “First, I blew out her hair with the PRO Beauty Tools XL Ionic Ceramic Thermal Brush and PRO Beauty Tools 1875W Ionic AC Motor Dryer for a beautiful, full blow out. Then I straightened Miranda’s hair withPRO Beauty Tools Ceramic Shine Digital Straightener to seal in smoothness and shine. Effortless, sexy hair!”

We loved her ombre look!

Between the carpet and the stage, she not only changed her outfit, but she changed her hair, too!

For her performance, she wore big, sexy waves, with lots of volume and length. It looked so pretty as she belted out her heartbreaking song “Tin Man.”

To get the look, you can very easily add some clip-in hair extensions for length and fullness. Use a texturizing spray and then a 1 and 1/2 inch curling iron to make soft, sexy waves. Curl in alternate directions for a more natural look.

She accepted the award for Album Of The Year for The Weight Of These Wings, and said on stage, “Thank you for letting me use my heartbreak and share it with you guys.” Her open and honest words about her divorce with Blake Shelton definitely paid off! We’re so happy for her.

HollywoodLifers, which hairstyle did you love better on Miranda?

