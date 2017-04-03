Melania Trump Rocks Signature Hairstyle In Official First Lady Portrait

Image Courtesy of The White House

Melania Trump looks gorgeous and glamorous in her official First Lady portrait, which was revealed on April 3. Get the details on her hair and makeup look below!

Melania Trump’s official portrait is here, and she looks amazing. Though some say it’s a little too airbrushed, there is no denying she is a beautiful subject!

We’ve already come to expect this beauty look from Melania — it’s her signature. Her eyes are lined in black, her skin looks slightly flushed and flawless, and her lips are covered in a light pink gloss.

Her nails are a very light blush color — classic yet contemporary.

Her hair is parted in the center, and in very soft, face-framing waves. This is the same look she wore for most of the campaign alongside now-President Donald J. Trump.

Her hair stylist Mordechai Alvow spoke to our sister site WWD back in November 2016, and dished about this “campaign hair look” she wore frequently during the last year: “She is strikingly beautiful and tall, so we wanted to provide balance, keeping her looking amazing and also approachable so as not to take away from everything else that is going on. In a more practical sense, we wanted to keep her look consistent and always camera-ready. Lots of times I would prepare her hair early morning and she would fly off on her own, so the shape and texture of the hair needed to last for all those hours.”

As far as the future of her hair looks, he said: “We are keeping it open and see how things evolve. Her fashion has been looking demure and chic, which is what we will work off of. The length, smoothing the style or a modern shape, but, of course, [will be] still feminine, textured and elegant, which is how she likes it. She never wants to look overdone.”

