Meghan Markle’s Sister Threatens Embarrassing Tell-All: Will It Derail Royal Engagement?

Uh oh. Is Meghan Markle’s romance with Prince Harry in danger? A new report claims her own sister is threatening to pen an explosive tell-all about Meghan’s upbringing and family drama. Yikes.

Meghan Markle, 35, might want to start being extra nice to her half-sister, Samantha Grant, 52, who allegedly resides in Florida. Samantha is allegedly planning to write a book about growing up in a “bi-racial” family with Meghan, reports the Daily Mail, which has kicked some major family drama into gear.

The older sister of Prince Harry‘s longtime girlfriend is allegedly planning to call the book, “The Diary Of Princess Pushy’s Sister”, which has a somewhat passive aggressive tone to it. The book will allegedly include Samantha talking about her bi-racial family in a “candid, warm, personal and socially important way,” claims the report.

However, this could put a serious dent in Meghan’s ongoing romance with Prince Harry, 32. Not only has the alleged book caused a rift between Samantha and Meghan’s mother and brother who reportedly have been been begging her to leave the Suits actress alone, but depending on what the alleged tell-all entails about Meghan her chance at becoming a princess could definitely be in danger. After all, it’s no secret that the royal family is very careful about who they let into their inner circle.

Meghan’s mom, Rosyln, who is 71 years old and lives in New Mexico, told the outlet that Samantha has always been “jealous” of the actress. “I am very serious when I say she has dogged on Meghan forever,” she explained. If that’s true, now it seems that Samantha is definitely getting the last word by allegedly penning the tell-all book. Ugh.

