‘L&HH: Atlanta’ Recap: Kirk Frost Reveals Heartbreaking Split With Rasheeda

All is fair in love and war? ‘L&HH: Atlanta’ fans are in for an emotional roller coaster, since the April 3 episode is full of shocking moments. Rasheeda’s mom wants her to divorce Kirk Frost after the baby drama, a cat fight breaks out and more!

Season six of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta keeps setting the bar higher! The cast mates are up to their usual shenanigans on the April 3 episode, which was packed with drama, awkward moments and candid confessions. After a hectic week, Stevie J, Lil Scrappy, Kirk Frost, Yung Joc, Bobby Valentino and more guys let off some steam during poker night. They discuss their love life struggles when Joc decides to tell Kirk that he hooked up with Jasmine too. He begins, “I’ve been keeping Kirk’s business on the low, but I found out a lot from Karlie [Redd], plus this is the first time I’ve seen Kirk since that party and I got some of my own confessions I got to make.”

Joc and Kirk both claim to have used protection while hooking up with Jasmine, so the real baby daddy remains a mystery. Later, Joc meets up with Karlie and they go on a double date with married couple Sierra and Shooter Gates. While catching up, Karlie starts spilling the tea about Joc hooking up with Jasmine. He gets really uncomfortable when the subject is brought up, but he plays it cool. However, things take a turn for the worse when Sierra begins talking about work and her stress level. She then slams Shooter for not satisfying her sexually and he bolts out the door!

Kirk is still dealing with the fallout of his infidelity. He says, “Rasheeda [Buckner-Frost] knows everything and we are living in separate homes.” He tries to make things right, but ends up getting confronted by her mom Shirleen. She’s livid after hearing about his mistress and alleged baby mama, blasting him for making stupid decisions and putting their 17 year marriage at stake. When Kirk asks what he can do to fix the situation, Shirleen tells them to get a divorce, since he can’t keep it in his pants! He suggests marriage counseling since he thinks Jasmine’s baby claims are a scam, and Rasheeda responds, “I’m not ready for that yet. I’m still thinking about a separation.”

Moriah Lee‘s married man is revealed and it’s none other than Shooter, who has been married to Sierra for 8 years. Ugh! “Shooter may be my boss’ husband, but we crossed the line 12 months ago,” she alleges. “He has her out here in the streets, looking like a fool.” Moriah even asks him for hush money and he begrudgingly hands her a wad of cash, noting, “if I don’t keep Moriah happy she’s going to tear my family apart.” Shooter claims he couldn’t resist temptation. Uh huh.

Elsewhere, Joseline Hernandez asks for Melissa Scott‘s help to recruit bomb chicks for her “Baby Daddy” music video. As the Puerto Rican princess explained, the song “is about any woman who has been wronged in the past.” Joseline wants to recruit her video vixen dream team, and that involves making up with some of her foes, including Tammy Rivera, Karlie and more. She also wants Lovely Mimi to shake her thing for a good cause, but we’ll see who shows up.

Karlie ends up meeting with Jasmine Washington and Rodney Bullock and the tension is tangible. Jasmine slams her co-star for trying to share photographs of her son Kannon, noting how it’s no laughing matter. Having no shame in her game, Karlie copies her exacting wording and says, “it is he-he ha ha.” Rod brings up Joc’s baby’s mom Sina Bina which makes things even worse. Karlie and Jasmine nearly fight, so we don’t think these two will be friendly anymore.

Unfortunately, Tommie Lee lets her temper get the best of her, after she meets up with Treasure Price. Their meeting comes after last week’s dispute, when the ladies partied together at a strip club. Moriah and Treasure both bragged about hooking up with MARRIED men, causing Tommie and Lovely Mimi to immediately get ticked. Tommie originally thought that Treasure called her to apologize, but when she continues throwing shade, a heated cat fight breaks out! Hair is pulled and Tommie’s inner chi is clearly lost, shortly before security breaks up their nasty brawl.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked after watching tonight’s episode of Love & Hip Hop?

